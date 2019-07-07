Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Strokes go-ahead homer

Lamb went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

It was Lamb's first long ball of the year, and it was enough to force Rockies starter Jon Gray from the game. Lamb is expected to see regular at-bats going forward, with David Peralta's shoulder injury causing a ripple effect on the Diamondbacks' defensive alignment. Lamb is hitting .243/.378/.378 in 13 games this season after missing nearly three months with a quadriceps injury.

