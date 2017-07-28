Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Struggling to produce hits

Lamb went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

With a 10:6 BB:K over his last six games, Lamb has done an exceptional job of running up pitch counts and putting himself on board for the big boppers behind him (Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez), but he's been a disappointment lately in leagues where on-base percentage isn't a category. He hasn't recorded a hit in 14 at-bats over is last five games, though his on-base skills have at least allowed him to score four runs during that time. Lamb should continue to draw plenty of walks the rest of the way, but not nearly to this extreme, so it's expected he'll start trading some of the free passes for hits in due time.