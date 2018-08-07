Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Surgery slated for Aug. 15

Lamb is scheduled to undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Aug. 15 to repair a fraying rotator cuff in his left shoulder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks announced last week that Lamb would require the season-ending procedure, but now a firm date for the surgery has been established. Assuming Lamb endures no unexpected complications while he goes under the knife, he should be back to full strength when spring training commences. Lamb's injury locks Eduardo Escobar in as the Diamondbacks' everyday third baseman for the rest of 2018.