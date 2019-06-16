Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Swats homer during rehab
Lamb (quadriceps) hit a two-run homer for Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Lamb served as the designated hitter Friday before manning first base Saturday for the Aces. He's played both corner-infield spots and DH while rehabbing. Lamb's had 23 plate appearances over six games and is expected to return to the Diamondbacks before the end of June.
