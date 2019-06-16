Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Swats homer on rehab

Lamb (quadriceps) hit a two-run home run for Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Lamb served as the designated hitter Friday before manning first base Saturday for the Aces. He's played both corner infield spots and DH while rehabbing. Lamb's had 23 plate appearances over six games and is expected to return to the Diamondbacks before the end of June.

