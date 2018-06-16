Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes a seat Saturday
Lamb is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Lamb will head to the bench Saturday with the Mets sending left-hander Steven Matz to the mound. Lamb has yet to find his swing since coming of the disabled list in mid-May, posting a .195/.299/.415 slash line in 97 plate appearances, though he does have five home runs.
