Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes batting practice Friday
Lamb (shoulder) took batting practice and fielded grounders in a workout Friday at the Diamondbacks' extended spring training facility, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said that he heard positive reports about Lamb during Friday's session and noted that the third baseman would go through something resembling a pregame workout Saturday. In addition to taking part in batting practice again and doing fielding drills, Lamb could also throw across the diamond, which would help the club gauge the health of his left shoulder. Lamb has been sidelined since April 2 after suffering a sprained AC joint while making a diving catch in foul territory. The 27-year-old could be activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point during the upcoming week.
