Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes batting practice

Lamb (quadriceps) took batting practice and participated in light throwing Thursday, Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic reports.

There hasn't been much to report about Lamb, who was placed on the injured list April 5 with a Grade 2 strain of his left quad muscle. He was given a six-week timetable at that time and is on schedule, per manager Torey Lovullo. "He's in that final phase where he's pushing in the right direction," the manager said. Look for Lamb to begin a rehab assignment soon.

