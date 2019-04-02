Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes grounders at third

Lamb took groundballs at third base during batting practice Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamonadbacks optioned Ildemaro Vargas to Triple-A Reno on Monday, so Lamb becomes the primary backup at third base to Eduardo Escobar. Lamb came up to the majors at the hot corner and is making a transition to first base in 2019. Having him take fielding practice at his old position gives manager Torey Lovullo a path toward having both Lamb and first baseman Christian Walker (6-for-11, two HR) in the lineup together.