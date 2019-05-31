Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes grounders Friday

Lamb (quadriceps) participated in some fielding work Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Lamb continues to make solid progress, though it's unknown if he's been able to resume running after being shut down May 22. The third baseman has been on the 10-day injured list since April 5 due to a left quad strain.

More News
Our Latest Stories