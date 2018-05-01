Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Throws from 120 feet

Lamb (shoulder/elbow) threw from approximately 120 feet Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lamb, who has been on the disabled list since April 3 with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, seems to be nearing a return to full activities, as he has already taken batting practice and fielded grounders in recent days. Before he receives work in simulated games, he'll need to first make some throws across the diamond, a benchmark in his recovery that has been delayed due to a bout of elbow tendinitis. The Diamondbacks haven't etched out a clear timetable for Lamb's return, but a mid-May activation appears realistic if he can avoid any further setbacks.