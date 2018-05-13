Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To begin rehab assignment Sunday

Lamb (shoulder/elbow) will begin a rehab assignment for High-A Visalia on Sunday.

Lamb appeared in just four games this season before landing on the disabled list. He's finally closing in on a return after suffering a setback in early May. There hasn't yet been word on how long Lamb's rehab assignment will be, but he shouldn't be too far from rejoining the Diamondbacks.

