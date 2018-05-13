Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To begin rehab assignment Sunday
Lamb (shoulder/elbow) will begin a rehab assignment for High-A Visalia on Sunday.
Lamb appeared in just four games this season before landing on the disabled list. He's finally closing in on a return after suffering a setback in early May. There hasn't yet been word on how long Lamb's rehab assignment will be, but he shouldn't be too far from rejoining the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Set for extended spring game next week•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Goes through drills Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Gets cortisone shot in shoulder•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Throws from 120 feet•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Beginning throwing program Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Logs full workouts Thursday and Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...