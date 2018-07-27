Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To DL with shoulder contusion
Lamb (shoulder contusion) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Contusions don't always lead to DL stints, but the Diamondbacks can afford to be careful with Lamb after trading for Eduardo Escobar earlier in the day. It is unclear if Lamb will need more than the minimum 10 days to return, but he will be eligible to be activated on Aug. 6. Once healthy, he should still start at third base against most righties, while Escobar spells him against lefties. Escobar will likely get the bulk of his starts at shortstop.
