Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To seek second opinion on shoulder
Lamb is set to meet with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday to evaluate Lamb's left shoulder injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Although the injury was diagnosed as a left shoulder bruise, the Diamondbacks are being cautious with the 27-year-old third baseman. Lamb's MRI results will be evaluated by both physicians before deciding how to begin rehab. He suffered a similar injury earlier in the season, and although the issue kept him on the shelf for six weeks, it doesn't appear as serious this time around.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To DL with shoulder contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Next step undecided•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with shoulder contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Out against left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Sits against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start