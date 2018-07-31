Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To seek second opinion on shoulder

Lamb is set to meet with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday to evaluate Lamb's left shoulder injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Although the injury was diagnosed as a left shoulder bruise, the Diamondbacks are being cautious with the 27-year-old third baseman. Lamb's MRI results will be evaluated by both physicians before deciding how to begin rehab. He suffered a similar injury earlier in the season, and although the issue kept him on the shelf for six weeks, it doesn't appear as serious this time around.