Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: To undergo season-ending surgery

Lamb will require surgery on his left shoulder, and he'll be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Lamb is dealing with fraying in his left rotator cuff after having his MRI examined by Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAtrrache on Tuesday. Following the diagnosis, Lamb will elect to go under the knife, effectively ending his 2018 season. Manager Torey Lovullo stated that Lamb should be ready for the beginning of spring training, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. He hit .222 with six homer and 31 RBI through 56 games for the D-backs.