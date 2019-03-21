Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will be full-timer
Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Lamb (back) will be the everyday first baseman, starting against both right-handers and left-handers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Lovullo added that he's open to adjustments as the season progresses, so Lamb isn't assured of a full-time role all season. He struggled against left-handers last year and has played just 29 innings at first base at the professional level. The 28-year-old Lamb is expected to return from his back injury Thursday.
