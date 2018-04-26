Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will resume throwing Thursday
Lamb (elbow) is slated to resume a light throwing program Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks shut down Lamb on Sunday after he experienced renewed tendinitis in his right elbow, but team doctors were encouraged by the third baseman's recovery after reevaluating him Wednesday. Lamb was cleared to hit in the batting cage Wednesday and should gradually escalate his activity as he eyes an early-May return from the 10-day disabled list.
