Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will return Thursday

Lamb (quadriceps) will return from the injured list when his 20-day rehab period expires Thursday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Lamb appeared in just five games before suffering a strained quadriceps. He's expected to spend some time at both infield corners upon his return to action, though it's unclear if he'll be able to carve out a significant role with Christian Walker posting an .844 OPS and Eduardo Escobar's sitting at .879.