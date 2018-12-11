Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will switch to first base

Lamb (shoulder) will be the Diamondbacks' first baseman in 2019 following the trade of Paul Goldschmidt, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The position switch should give Lamb dual eligibility early in the season in most formats, which should give a modest bump to his fantasy value. Of course, he'll have to hit far better than the .222/.307/.348 line he posted in 56 games last season if he's to have much value at all, but the flexibility can't hurt. Lamb underwent shoulder surgery in August but is expected to be good to go by the start of spring training.