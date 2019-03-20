Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Will take BP on Wednesday
Lamb (back) will get on the field Wednesday and take batting practice, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lamb appears to have escaped a serious injury after being pulled from Sunday's game. The Diamondbacks will get a look at him swinging a bat before determining next steps.
