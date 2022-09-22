McCarthy isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting McCarthy will retreat to the bench against lefty-throwing Julio Urias. Christian Walker will replace him as designated hitter, while Emmanuel Rivera will pick up a start at first base, batting third.
