McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

McCarthy went homerless in his 92 plate appearances this season before tagging Dean Kremer for a two-run shot in the sixth frame. Despite the power woes, McCarthy owns a .366 on-base percentage and has swiped three bases. He's also struck out merely three times in his last 29 plate appearances.