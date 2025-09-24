Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks outrighted Woodford to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Woodford passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster. He has the ability to decline the outright assignment and become a free agent, but it's unclear what the right-hander's plans are. Woodford has collected a 6.44 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 36.1 frames in the majors this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Loses roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Collects third save•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Picks up second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Charged with blown save•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Tosses three scoreless frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Woodford: Set to join Arizona•