The Diamondbacks outrighted Woodford to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Woodford passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster. He has the ability to decline the outright assignment and become a free agent, but it's unclear what the right-hander's plans are. Woodford has collected a 6.44 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 36.1 frames in the majors this season.