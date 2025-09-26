Beeks (5-3) earned the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing a solo home run while striking out one batter in one inning.

Beeks was tabbed as Arizona's opener for Thursday's series finale. He got through the first inning cleanly, but he was brought out for the second and subsequently gave up a solo home run to Freddie Freeman. Beeks was pulled after the homer, but he was tabbed with the loss after the Diamondbacks failed to tack on any runs. Beeks sits at a 3.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 57.1 innings this season.