McCann will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With Gabriel Moreno (back) expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, McCann is poised to see extra work while splitting time behind the plate with Adrian Del Castillo. After producing a .755 OPS in 42 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025, McCann has struggled out of the gate this season, going 2-for-16 with a 1:6 BB:K in seven contests.