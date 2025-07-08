Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said prior to Monday's game that he would stick with McCann catching for starter Zac Gallen if the battery continues to achieve positive results, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Given Monday's results -- Gallen allowed one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings -- it's a safe bet McCann has been good for the beleaguered starter. Prior to the Diamondbacks signing McCann, Gallen endured a nine-start stretch during which he posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 21 walks through 51.2 innings. In the two subsequent outings with McCann behind the dish, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, 19 strikeouts and one walk over 13 innings. The catcher has also produced with a bat in hand, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, one home run, three RBI and five runs over six contests.