Diamondbacks' James McCann: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Baltimore.
McCann is slated to handle the bulk of the catching duties while Gabriel Moreno (back) is shelved, but he will begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Adrian Del Castillo will do the catching and bat cleanup for Arizona.
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