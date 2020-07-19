Sherfy was assigned to the Diamondbacks' alternate camp Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Sherfy will travel to Arizona's satellite camp at Salt River Flats and will not be part of the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old right-hander spent part of the last three seasons with the Diamondbacks and could return for a fourth consecutive. He compiled a 5.89 ERA over 18.1 innings (17 appearances) in 2019.
