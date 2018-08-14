Westbrook suffered a minor knee injury in Sunday's Double-A action, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Westbrook's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but he'll be held out for at least a week as a precaution. Through 107 games at Double-A Jackson, he's put together a .287/.336/.471 slash line with 15 homers and 68 RBI.

