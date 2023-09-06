Luis is slashing .273/.321/.453 with four home runs and five steals in 137 plate appearances since getting promoted to Single-A Visalia on July 13.

He missed a little under two weeks with an undisclosed injury shortly after getting promoted in July. Luis' strikeout rate has understandably risen from 14.3 percent in the Arizona Complex League to 21.9 percent at Single-A, but his slash line and power/speed output has remained pretty steady. The switch-hitting infielder projects to grow into above-average power and is already showcasing solid tools across the board as an 18-year-old in full-season ball.