Miller was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Miller was the roster casualty needed to free up a spot for Wilmer Flores, who officially signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday. The southpaw spent the majority of 2018 with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 7.71 ERA, 2.60 WHIP and 52:63 K:BB across 42 innings of relief.