Diamondbacks' Jared Miller: Dropped from 40-man roster
Miller was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Miller was the roster casualty needed to free up a spot for Wilmer Flores, who officially signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday. The southpaw spent the majority of 2018 with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 7.71 ERA, 2.60 WHIP and 52:63 K:BB across 42 innings of relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine