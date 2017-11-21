Miller was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Miller appeared in 31 games at Double-A Jackson and 22 at Triple-A Reno during the 2017 season. Between the two he combined to pitch 70.2 innings and posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Miller could earn a chance to pitch in the big club's bullpen during the 2018 campaign should he continue his solid performance.