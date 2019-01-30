Diamondbacks' Jared Miller: Sent to Triple-A
The Diamondbacks outrighted Miller to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Miller cleared waivers after Arizona designated him for assignment last week when it needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for the newly signed Wilmer Flores. The southpaw reliever will likely open the upcoming campaign at Reno, where he posted a 7.71 ERA and 52:63 K:BB across 42 frames in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for first base
The state of first base is depressing, according to Scott White, who wonders if prioritizing...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base has historically been a position of big bats, but it's surprisingly thin these days,...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher
The modern form of starting pitcher can almost be divided into two tiers, but Scott White says...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher offers its share of aces, but the choices are harder to distinguish the deeper...