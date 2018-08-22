Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Adds sprinting to regimen
Dyson (groin) has resumed sprinting in addition to continuing hitting and taking part in defensive drills, the Associated Press reports.
Dyson has been out of commission since July 4 with the groin injury, but the fact that he's running again suggests that he could soon be ready for game action. Because of the extensive time he has missed, Dyson would likely need to complete multiple simulated games or minor-league contests before being reinstated from the disabled list. Don't expect the Diamondbacks to bring Dyson back until after rosters expand in September, at which point he would see most of his duties as a pinch runner or late-inning defensive replacement.
