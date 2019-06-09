Dyson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Dyson had served as Arizona's leadoff man the past three games, collecting four hits and two steals during that stretch. He's benefited from Adam Jones' (hamstring) continued absence from the lineup, but Dyson will still retreat to the bench Sunday even with Jones remaining out. Tim Locastro will instead join Ketel Marte and David Peralta in the outfield.