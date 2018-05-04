Dyson is expected to serve as the Diamondbacks' fourth outfielder for the foreseeable future after Steven Souza (pectoral) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and made his season debut in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

While Souza was on the DL for the first month-plus of the season, the Diamondbacks had largely deployed a platoon of Dyson and Chris Owings in right field, with both players logging double-digit starts at the position. Dyson still may be afforded starts against particularly tough right-handed pitchers or when one of Souza, David Peralta and A.J. Pollock require a day off, but the veteran speedster nonetheless seems in line for a steep reduction in at-bats. Aside from his five stolen bases, Dyson hasn't provided much value while seeing steady opportunities this season, batting just .173 and scoring eight runs across 83 plate appearances.

