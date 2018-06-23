Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Collects 13th stolen base Friday
Dyson went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 triumph over the Pirates.
Incredibly, the double was Dyson's first extra-base hit since April 26, despite the veteran outfielder seeing semi-regular work for much of the past two months and not missing any time due to injury. As fantasy owners hoped, Dyson has been aggressive on the basepaths with a 13-for-16 success rate on stolen-base attempts, but it's come with a horrid .182/.280/.260 slash line across 210 plate appearances. His .540 OPS is the lowest of his career by more than 100 points for any of the seven seasons in which he has played in at least 30 games.
