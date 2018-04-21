Dyson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Friday in the Diamondbacks' 4-1 loss to the Padres.

The stolen base was Dyson's first since Opening Day, with the drought largely tied to his lowly .240 on-base percentage through 51 plate appearances. Considering Dyson has posted OBPs above .310 in each season since 2011, it's likely that his running opportunities will pick up once his .200 BABIP veers closer to his .305 career mark, so those rostering the 33-year-old as a source of cheap speed should remain patient.