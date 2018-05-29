Dyson went hitless in three at-bats during Monday's 12-5 win over the Reds, but walked twice and stole his ninth base of the season.

Dyson is hitting just .172 since May 15, but thanks to an 18.9 percent walk rate, he has still had ample running opportunities. He's gone 4-for-5 on stolen-base tries over that stretch, boosting his season total to nine, which ties A.J. Pollock (thumb) for the team lead. Manager Torey Lovullo deployed Dyson in the leadoff spot Monday, but that was solely because the club's primary table setter, David Peralta, received the day off. Dyson will continue to hit eighth or ninth when he and Peralta are both in the lineup.