Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Day off Saturday
Dyson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Dyson has three multi-hit games in his last six contest, a stretch which follows and 11-game period in which he totalled just four hits. Ketel Marte will start in center field Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills in for Peralta•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Three hits, two steals in big win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...