Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with back tightness
Dyson is dealing with back tightness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
This explains why he didn't enter Monday's game as a defensive replacement for A.J. Pollock (thumb). Fortunately, the issue isn't considered anything serious. Consider Dyson day-to-day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Plates two as pinch hitter•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Bound for fourth outfielder role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits for second straight game•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup against lefty Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting versus lefty Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Homers again•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...