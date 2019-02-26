Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with oblique strain
Manager Torey Lovullo said Dyson is dealing with a strained left oblique, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Dyson's status for Opening Day is in jeopardy following this news, though Lovullo said the team believes there is still time for the outfielder to get back up to speed before the start of the season, assuming everything goes as planned. Should Dyson be forced to open the year on the shelf, it would open up an avenue for one of Abraham Almonte, Socrates Brito, Matt Szczur or Christian Walker to break camp as a reserve outfielder.
