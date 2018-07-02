Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills box score
Dyson went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and two RBI Sunday against the Giants.
Dyson batted atop the Diamondbacks' lineup and took advantage with timely hits and running aggressively once on base. He now has 16 steals on the season, but this was his first multi-hit game since May 30. That's an indication of just how little Dyson produces in all areas beside stolen bases, which greatly limits his fantasy impact.
