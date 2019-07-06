Dyson started in left field for the injured David Peralta (shoulder) and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Dyson and Tim Locastro will split left field while Peralta is unavailable, but Dyson's left-handed bat means he should see the bulk of at-bats. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he'll be more cautious with Peralta's return than he was a month ago, so Dyson could be in line for extra at-bats until the end of July.