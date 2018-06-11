Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Gets breather Monday
Dyson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Dyson will retreat to the bench for Monday's series opener following a string of four straight starts in which he went just 2-for-15 (.133). Chris Owings will start in center field and hit seventh in his stead.
