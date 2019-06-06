Dyson started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Dyson had slipped into a mini-funk with just two hits and a walk over his last 21 plate appearances before posting a couple of knocks Wednesday. He's played a part-time role for the Diamondbacks but has done a good job of reaching base, posting a career-high OBP of .353, which has translated into 27 runs and 12 steals over 48 games.