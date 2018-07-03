Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Headed for backup outfield role
Dyson went unused off the bench in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals and is expected to settle into a backup outfield role for the Diamondbacks following A.J. Pollock's (thumb) return from the 10-day disabled list.
While Pollock was sidelined for just over a month and a half, Dyson stepped in as the club's primary center fielder, occupying the larger side of a platoon with Chris Owings. Pollock experienced no complications while starting and playing all nine innings Monday, so it's expected that he'll stick in the lineup on an everyday basis moving forward. With Steven Souza (pectoral) also trending toward a return from the disabled list perhaps as soon as the weekend, Jay's path to regular action will become even more difficult. As a result, look for most of Dyson's usage to come late in games as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner, scenarios that will allow the Diamondbacks to take advantage of his speed. Though he has submitted a career-worst .541 OPS this season, Dyson has been productive as usual on the basepaths, collecting 16 steals in 19 attempts.
