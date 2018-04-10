Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Dyson is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Giants.
Dyson will occupy the leadoff spot for the second time this season with David Peralta situated on the bench. The speedster, who is hitting .227/.300/.527 with one stolen base across 23 plate appearances this season, appears to be manager Torey Lovullo's go-to option to lead off when Peralta is given a breather.
