Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Homers again
Dyson went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.
Dyson hit his second home run in his past three games, this one coming off Ben Lively in the first inning. Valuable entirely because of his speed, Dyson has struggled to get on base in 61 at-bats this season with an on-base percentage of just .269. That has limited his stolen base opportunities to just two, however, he did bat second Thursday which would likely increase his running opportunities if it were to continue.
