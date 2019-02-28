Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Hoping to return next week
Dyson (oblique) doesn't believe he'll be sidelined for long, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "I'm looking forward to being back out there next week," the outfielder said.
Dyson was diagnosed with a strained left oblique earlier in the week, but didn't seem overly concerned about the issue. "It's day to day, but it's nothing to worry about," the 34-year-old said. "I've had a pulled oblique before and I know how bad that feels, so this is nothing like the last time that I pulled my oblique. It's just a little minor strain." If Dyson is indeed able to return to Cactus League play next week, he should have enough time to get back up to speed before the start of the season.
